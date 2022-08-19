Red Sox Minor Lines: Mata Highlights A Meh Night

Worcester, W 9-8

Casas, 1B: 1-4, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Wong, C: 1-3, HR 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Cordero, CF: 3-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 1 K Valdez, 2B: 0-2, 3, BB, 2 K Downs, SS: 1-3, 0 BB, 0 K

Seabold: 0.2 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Shugart: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Norwood: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Politi: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K German: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Wow! Every single out that Connor Seabold recorded came via the strikeout! That’s so impressive that I’m not even going to look at the rest of his line! I’m sure it looks great, though!

Portland, W 3-1

Rafaela, CF: 1-4, 2B, 2 K Koss, DH: 1-3, 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K Hamilton: 1-4, 1 R, 2 SB Kavadas, 1B: 0-4

Mata: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K Nail: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Gettys: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Kennedy: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Kavadas makes his Portland debut and more or less looks like someone making their debut (though at least there were no strikeouts). Meanwhile, that’s yet another nice outing from Bryan “Nice Outing” Mata. He still could work on limiting the walks, but I’m already looking forward to him and Brayan Bello fronting an entire rotation of slightly weirdly spelled Brians for years to come.

Greenville, L 5-1

Mayer, SS: 1-4, 2 K, E Yoke, 2B: 0-4, 2 K Davis, DH: 1-4, HR 2 K Jordan, 1B: 1-3, 1 BB Lugo, 3B: 0-4, 2 K

Padron-Artiles: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 HR Lambright: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Zeferjahn: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Kwiatowski: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Not the best night for Greenville’s vaunted infield of the future.

Salem, W 11-10

Paulino, SS: 2-3, 2 R, 2 BB Bonaci, 2B: 1-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB Meidroth, DH: 1-4, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Mejicano, 1B-C: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB Meredith, LF: 2-3, 2B, 1 R, 1 BB

Dobbins: 5 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 9 K De La Rosa: 4 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

Looks like it’s time for us all to start leaning how to pronounce “Meidroth.” This kid’s done nothing but mash since being drafted last month.