Daily Red Sox Links: Eric Hosmer, Tommy Pham, James Paxton

It may still seem strange that the Red Sox traded for Eric Hosmer, but the veteran first baseman is winning over some of his new teammates at the very least. (Ryan Gilbert; WEEI/Audacy)

Tommy Pham was another puzzling addition at the trade deadline, but getting him into the lineup is working out really well so far. (Gio Rivera; NESN)

James Paxton’s latest injury is another example of how the Red Sox just can’t seem to catch a break (unless we’re talking literal ones) when it comes to their starting pitching. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

It didn’t take any trade deadline move for the Red Sox to get more from Alex Verdugo, but that’s what they’re getting of late. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

FanGraphs’ David Laurila had a chat with Alex Binelas, who came over from Milwaukee in the Jackie Bradley Jr. trade last December. (David Laurila; FanGraphs)

Goodbye, Yolmer Sánchez, we already knew ye. (Keagan Stiefel; NESN)