Red Sox Minor Lines: Big Hits By Big Names

Worcester, L 2-1

Casas, 1B: 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Hernandez, CP 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Wong, DH: 0-5, 1 R, 3 K Valdez, LF: 0-2, 3 BB Downs, SS: 1-3, 1 K

Murphy: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Hartlieb: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Bazardo: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Thompson: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Kelly: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Casas just missed a walk-off homer, but a walk-off single that nearly knocks the damn right field wall over is pretty cool, too. In other news, Valdez has collected nearly as many walks as hits since arriving in Worcester (8 BB, 11 H).

TRISTON CASAS CALLED GAME

Portland, L 3-2

Rafaela, CF: 0-3, 1 BB Koss, SS: 0-3, 1 R, 1 K Potts, 1B: 1-4, 1 R Northcut, 3B: 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 K

Van Belle: 5 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Hart: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Kennedy: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Not much going on in Reading last night — on the field, anyway. The city of Reading, as everyone knows and definitely doesn’t need to look up on Wikipedia, has many cultural institutions, including the Reading Symphony Orchestra and its education project the Reading Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Reading Choral Society, Opus One: Berks Chamber Choir, Berks Sinfonietta Chamber Orchestra, Vox Philia Chamber Choir, the GoggleWorks Art Gallery, the Reading Public Museum and the Historical Society of Berks County. Way to go, Reading.

Greenville, W 11-8

Mayer, SS: 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 1 K Yorke, 2B: 1-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K Jordan, 3B: 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K Lugo, DH: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K Kavadas, 1B: 0-3, 2 BB, 1 K

Olds: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 1 HR DiValerio: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Arredondo: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Now this is a game that had something going on, including this 8th inning blast by Marcelo:

MARCELO MAYER IS CLUTCH!!!



The Boston Red Sox prospect with a three-run home run to give Greenville an 11-8 lead in the top of the eighth inning!



His second homer in High-A and his 11th total on the year!

There was definitely an adjustment period for Marcelo going to Greenville (he must have had a lot on his mind, having to find someone new to take care of that lettuce), but it didn’t last long. He’s got seven hits and two homers over his last four games.

Salem, W 9-6

Paulino, 3B: 3-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, SB Meidroth, 2B: 3-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1BB Meredith, LF: 2-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI Bonaci, SS: 0-3, 2 BB

Encarnacion: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Hoffman: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Bautista: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Guerrero: 1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Paulino’s made slow and steady progress all season, and for the month of August he’s now slashing .315/.406/.444.