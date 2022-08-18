 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Sox Minor Lines: Big Hits By Big Names

Casas knocks on the door while Marcelo keeps heating up.

By Dan Secatore
/ new

Worcester, L 2-1

Casas, 1B: 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Hernandez, CP 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Wong, DH: 0-5, 1 R, 3 K

Valdez, LF: 0-2, 3 BB

Downs, SS: 1-3, 1 K

Murphy: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Hartlieb: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Bazardo: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Thompson: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

Kelly: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Casas just missed a walk-off homer, but a walk-off single that nearly knocks the damn right field wall over is pretty cool, too. In other news, Valdez has collected nearly as many walks as hits since arriving in Worcester (8 BB, 11 H).

Portland, L 3-2

Rafaela, CF: 0-3, 1 BB

Koss, SS: 0-3, 1 R, 1 K

Potts, 1B: 1-4, 1 R

Northcut, 3B: 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 K

Van Belle: 5 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Hart: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Kennedy: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Not much going on in Reading last night — on the field, anyway. The city of Reading, as everyone knows and definitely doesn’t need to look up on Wikipedia, has many cultural institutions, including the Reading Symphony Orchestra and its education project the Reading Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Reading Choral Society, Opus One: Berks Chamber Choir, Berks Sinfonietta Chamber Orchestra, Vox Philia Chamber Choir, the GoggleWorks Art Gallery, the Reading Public Museum and the Historical Society of Berks County. Way to go, Reading.

Greenville, W 11-8

Mayer, SS: 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 1 K

Yorke, 2B: 1-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Jordan, 3B: 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Lugo, DH: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Kavadas, 1B: 0-3, 2 BB, 1 K

Olds: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 1 HR

DiValerio: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Arredondo: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Now this is a game that had something going on, including this 8th inning blast by Marcelo:

There was definitely an adjustment period for Marcelo going to Greenville (he must have had a lot on his mind, having to find someone new to take care of that lettuce), but it didn’t last long. He’s got seven hits and two homers over his last four games.

Salem, W 9-6

Paulino, 3B: 3-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, SB

Meidroth, 2B: 3-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1BB

Meredith, LF: 2-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

Bonaci, SS: 0-3, 2 BB

Hoffman: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Bautista: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Guerrero: 1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Paulino’s made slow and steady progress all season, and for the month of August he’s now slashing .315/.406/.444.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...