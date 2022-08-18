OTM Open Thread 8/18: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! The Red Sox are back at .500, four games out of the Wild Card (so also the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays), and playing the 45-72 Pirates once more with a sweep on the mind. First pitch is a 7:05 PM ET. Nathan Eovaldi is scratched and swapped with Josh Winckowski. But he says he feels OK. Maybe saving him for this weekend and the Baltimore Orioles, where the Sox could directly make up ground? Talk about what you want, get the brooms out, and be good, to one another.