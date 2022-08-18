Daily Links: Kutter’s Got The Stuff, Eck Ruffles Feathers (Again), And The Sox Have Their Barber Of The Future

I had to pick up dinner during the early innings of last night’s game (shout out to SUSHICO in Newton Center, one of the only places in Greater Boston that offers pickup omakase), which means I hopped into the car just as Will Flemming was saying “I think an argument can be made that Roberto Clemente was one of the most physically beautiful humans who’ve ever lived.” Needless to say, I was confused. But it turns out they were talking about a group trip the team made to the Clemente museum the other day. (Alex Speirer, Boston Globe)

The rotation has turned it around over the last week or so. Rob Bradford has the details. (Rob Bradford, ESPN)

Wike Kiké returning, The Athletic looks at Jarren Duran’s future. (Jenn McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Are ballplayers who can also serve as the clubhouse barber the latest market inefficiency? If so, then Chaim’s trade deadline just got (a little) less confusing. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Well, David Price is no longer the only big leaguer to publicly call out Dennis Eckersley for something the latter said on a broadcast. Eckersley’s crime this time? Pointing out that the Pirates are not good. (Kevin Gorman, Pittsburgh Tribune Review)

Eno Sarris dove into the 25 pitchers who stuff has improved the most this season. TLDR:Kutter Crawford’s family should book their Cooperstown hotel rooms now. (Eno Sarris, The Athletic)