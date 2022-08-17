OTM Open Thread 8/17: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! A Red Sox win and a loss by the Blue Jays puts Boston just 4 games back of the third Wild Card. The Red Sox are now 5-5 over their last 10 games (been a while) while the Jays and Yankees have each gone 2-8 in the same time. A 14 game division deficit is likely too crazy to dream about (even the 9 games back for Tampa Bay) but the rest of the AL East is awake and coming. Game two against the Pittsburgh Pirates is at 7:05 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.