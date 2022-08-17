Red Sox Minor Lines: Come To Greenville, See The Future

Worcester, L, 4-1

Casas, 1B: 1-4, 0 BB, 0 K Wong, C: 3-4, 2B, 1 K Valdez, 2B: 0-4, 2 K Hernandez, DH: 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI Downs, SS: 0-3, 1 B, 1 K

Keller: 5 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Strahm: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Feltman: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Simpson: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Ort: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

I have been pessimistic about Jeter Downs from the start. But after his cup of coffee, I was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. Granted, he was not at all good during his stint with the big league club last month (6-39 with a 22-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio - yikes) but he displayed a solid glove, showed great instincts on the base paths, and, come on, how can you not get at least a little excited when a rookie playing in his first game plays a key role in a walk-off win against the Yankees? You don’t have a pulse if you don’t pull for the kid after that, if you don’t spend at least a little time wondering if he’s one of those rare guys who, for one reason or another, doesn’t put everything together until he reaches the big leagues.

Well, since returning to Worcester, Downs has slashed .075/.159/.075 in 11 games (that’s right, not a single extra base hit). The lesson: don’t ever give anyone the benefit of the doubt.

Portland, L 8-2

Rafaela, CF: 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 K Koss, 3B: 1-4, 1 K Hamilton, SS: 2-4, 2B Abreu, LF: 1-4, 2 K Binelas, DH: 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K

Ward: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Wallace: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Mosqueda: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Gomez: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Thaddeus Ward gives up his first earned runs since returning to Portland, but those 6 Ks are looking nice.

Greenville, W 7-5

Mayer, SS: 2-4, 2 R, 1 BB Jordan, 3B: 4-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI Yorke, 2B: 1-5, 1 R, 3 K Kavadas, 1B: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K

Liu: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR Cobb: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Cellucci: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Webb: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Blaze Jordan’s been on fire since being promoted, and he hit another bomb tonight. But I’m not going to lie, it’s his single that drove in Yorke and advanced Mayer that’s got me most excited for the future.

Salem, L 17-10

Paulino, SS: 2-6, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI Bonaci, DH: 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K Lopez, RF: 3-5, 3 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Salazar, 3B: 2-5, 1 K

Bastardo: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 0 HR Lucas: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Cruz: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR Troye: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Loubier: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7, ER, 2 BB, 0 K De La Rosa: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Angel Bastardo had to assume that he was going to be Salem’s worst pitcher on the night when he lasted just one-third of an inning, right? Not a great sign that two subsequent pitchers challenged him for that title. At least Paulino and Bonaci gave us something to feel good about on the other side of the box score.