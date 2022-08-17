Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, Marcelo Mayer, Brayan Bello

Taking two out of three from the Yankees over the weekend and starting to look like the team that started the regular season in terms of who’s on the field is making optimism spread about the Red Sox right now. Let’s hope it keeps on going. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

If you’ve ever wanted to know more about Alex Cora than the fact that he manages the Red Sox, here’s the post for you. (Rosa Braceras; NBC Sports Boston)

The Red Sox have done a pretty good job of improving their prospect pipeline over the last few years and their two most touted prospects, if you ask Kiley McDaniel at ESPN, are Marcelo Mayer and Brayan Bello. (Ricky Doyle; NESN)

Going to see a Cape Cod League game might give off a going back in time vibe sometimes, but it might actually be more indicative of what’s to come. (Stan Grossfeld; Boston Globe)