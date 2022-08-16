Game 117: Red Sox at Pirates

The Red Sox are back on the road and thankfully the Pittsburgh Pirates are in a bad place. The 45-70 NL Central team is mired in a long rebuild. Old friend Ben Cherington is at the helm though so a turnaround through the farm system is a guarantee.

The Sox have the one and only Kiké back and resting Xander Bogaerts at shortstop.

Five games out of the third Wild Card and just 5.5 games out of the first means this race is still on.