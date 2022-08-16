The Red Sox are back on the road and thankfully the Pittsburgh Pirates are in a bad place. The 45-70 NL Central team is mired in a long rebuild. Old friend Ben Cherington is at the helm though so a turnaround through the farm system is a guarantee.
The Sox have the one and only Kiké back and resting Xander Bogaerts at shortstop.
Five games out of the third Wild Card and just 5.5 games out of the first means this race is still on.
Game 117: Red Sox at Pirates
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Pirates
|1
|Tommy Pham, LF
|Tucupita Marcano, LF
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Kevin Newman, 2B
|3
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Bryan Reynolds, CF
|4
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Ben Gamel, DH
|5
|Christian Arroyo, 2B
|Kevin Padlo, 1B
|6
|Eric Hosmer, 1B
|Oneil Cruz, SS
|7
|Kiké Hernandez, SS
|Rodolfo Castro, 3B
|8
|Reese McGuire, C
|Bligh Madris, RF
|9
|Jarren Duran, CF
|Jason Delay, C
|SP
|Nick Pivetta, RHP
|Mitch Keller, RHP
