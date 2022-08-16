Happy Tuesday! After winning back-to-back series against AL East opponents the Red Sox are in the NL Central to face the Pittsburgh Pirates. If you though the Sox were having it rough at 57-59, the Pirates are sitting on 45-70 and riding a four-game losing streak. Nick Pivetta takes the ball for Boston at 7:05 PM ET. It’s the opening the Sox have been waiting for: health, a bad team, and then the Baltimore Orioles. This race could get messy again in a few days. Talk about what you want, welcome back Kiké, and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 8/16: It is Tuesday
Hello again, Ben
