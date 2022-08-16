The Red Seat Podcast: Getting Healthy at the Right Time

Welcome back to another episode of “The Red Seat” podcast. A series win over the Yankees? Kiké Hernandez and Rob Refsnyder coming back? Good reports on James Paxton? Should we begin to have hope? Is it finally happening?

After a dicey stretch the Red Sox have finally got some momentum headed in their direction. Michael Wacha came off of the IL to deliver his best pitching performance of the season against none other than the Yankees. Today Kiké will patrol center field once again, the bullpen has some defined roles, Garrett Whitlock is a superhero again, and more reinforcements are on the way.

After weeks of uncertainty and negativity we have an overwhelmingly positive show for you as we anticipate a brighter future for our beloved Red Sox.

No listener questions today, so make sure you send us extra next week.

We hope you enjoyed the show and if you did, make sure you subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Podcast, Spotify, or Stitcher. Also give the show a review. Five star reviews help us get in more ears and grow the show. Be sure to also follow us on Twitter. You can find Keaton @TheSpokenKeats, and you can find me @DevJake. Thanks for listening!