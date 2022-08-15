OTM Open Thread 8/15: It is Monday

Happy Monday! It may have taken an eternity but the Red Sox finally have their first series win (of a series containing more than one game) in the AL East this year. Phew. Rafael Devers, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham...there’s some excitement. Today is an off day and then the team travels to face the Pittsburgh Pirates. This is a series they should sweep - and basically need to - for a slice of that October playoff action. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.