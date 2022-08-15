Daily Links: Kiké’s Return, Tommy Phamisms, and Sad Yankees

Over at The Athletic, Chad Jennings celebrates Xander’s entry into the 300-double, 150-home run club by taking a look at the short stop’s most iconic milestones. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

With Kiké Hernandez returning from injury, Julian McWilliams’ notebook looks at Jarren Duran’s immediate future. It involves sweatshirts and sunflower seeds. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Rob Bradford has some memorable quotes from Tommy Pham following his walk-off against the Yankees this weekend. Why do I have a feeling he’d be a cult hero in this town if he’d been acquired two months ago like he should have been? (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

At The Defector, Rob Ratto has a typically Ratto-ish take (read: crankily perspicacious) on the Fernando Tatis suspension. (Ray Ratto, The defector)

Now that I’ve seen four World Series parades, the one thing I want most out of baseball is a last-place Yankees finish. So, even if that’s not happening this year, you’re crazy if you don’t think I immediately head over to the New York Post to relish every moment of this Yankee slump. (Jon Heyman, New York Post)