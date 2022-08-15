Red Sox Minor Lines: New Yorke, New Yorke

Worcester, L 6-5

Wong, DH: 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 1 K Casas, 1B: 0-4, 2 K Valdez, 2B: 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 K Hernandez, C: 2-4, 2B, 1 R Castellanos, LF: 3-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Santos: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 HR Norwood: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Shugart: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K German: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB 0 K

It’s Catcher’s Day in Scranton, as Conner Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez provide four of Worcester’s nine hits. In light of the fact that the big league catching situation looks pretty grim right now (Reese’s hot streak not withstanding) it would be nice if Catcher’s Day became a weekly event.

Portland, W 10-7

Refsnyder, RF: 2-3, 2 HR, 1 BB Hernandez, CF: 0-3, 1 K Koss, SS: 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI Abreu, LF-CF: 2-4, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI Binelas, 1B: 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, 1 K

Bello: 3.2 IP: 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Cobb: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Danish: 1.2, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Nail: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Fernandez: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Hart: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Gettys: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

It’s nice to see Binelas notch a grand slam. Portland hasn’t been easy on him, as his .146/.252/.372 slash line attests. But that’s life in Maine. Only the strong and L.L. Bean-clad survive.

Greenville, W, 6-4

Yorke, 2B: 3-4, HR, 2B 2 R, 1 BB Mayer, SS: 0-2, 1 R, 3 BB Lugo, 3B: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Kavadas, 1B: 1-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K Jordan, DH: 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Drohan: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Lambright: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB Zeferjahn: 2 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HR Campbell: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Scroggins: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

That’s a leadoff bomb for Yorke. For all the talent on the Greenville roster right now, it’s his performance down the stretch that might be what’s most worth watching right now.

Nick Yorke leadoff bomb in Greenville! The Boston Red Sox prospect with his ninth home run of the season in High-A! pic.twitter.com/NAN4L22goR — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) August 14, 2022

Salem, L 3-4

Paulino, SS: 3-4 1 R, 1 RBI Meredith, LF: 1-3, 2 BB Bonaci, 3B: 0-3, 2 BB

Jackson: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Cepeda: 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Bautista: 1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Loubier: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

It’s a two-horse race between Bonaci and Paulino for who takes over the blue chip role on Salem now that Marcelo’s gone south. As Bonaci’s hot streak cools off, Paulino steals the show tonight.