Filed under: OTM Open Thread 8/13: It is Saturday World Series back on By Mike Carlucci@mikecarlucci Aug 13, 2022, 9:55am EDT

Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images Happy Saturday! The Red Sox won! In extra innings! Against the Yankees! They'll try to keep things going behind Kutter Crawford at 7:15 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
