OTM Open Thread 8/13: It is Saturday

World Series back on

By Mike Carlucci
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Saturday! The Red Sox won! In extra innings! Against the Yankees! They’ll try to keep things going behind Kutter Crawford at 7:15 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

