Red Sox Minor Lines: A No-Hitter!

Worcester, L 4-1

Casas, 1B: 1-3, 2B, 1 K Downs, SS: 0-3, 2 K Almonte, RF: 1-4, HR, 1 K

Murphy: 6.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 5 GG, 5 K, Norwood: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Familia: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Yikes, the Woo Sox are held to just two hits on the night in Scranton and/or Wilkes-Barre. The most productive hitter on the night is a 33-year-old. The best pitcher is 32. This isn’t exactly how Minor Lines are supposed to work.

Portland, W 6-5

Rafaela, CF-SS: 2-4, HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, CS Koss, SS-2B: 2-4, 1 K Marrero, C: 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 K Wilson, RF: 1-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

Van Belle: 6 IP, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 1 HR Gomez: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Gettys: 1 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Ceddanne’s superpowers include the ability to rescue an otherwise boring minor league day. This one was a shot against the Giants #1 pitching prospect:

Ceddanne Rafaela blasts this baseball 405ft over the Maine Monster and the Sea Dogs are on the board pic.twitter.com/EBJi7Zgwnu — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 11, 2022

Greenville, L 4-0

Mayer, DH: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K Yorke, 2B: 0-4, 1 K Jordan, 3B: 0-4 1 K Kavadas, 1B: 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K

Olds: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K DiValerio: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR Campbell: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

If you’re wondering why I chose to highlight four players who all went hitless instead of someone more productive, it was because the entire team went hitless.

Salem, W 10-1

Bonaci, SS: 1-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Paulino, 3B: 3-6, 2 R, 1 RBI, 3 K Meredith, LF: 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB Miller, 1B: 3-5, HR, 1 R, 5 RBI, 1 K

Encarnacion: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Lucas: 2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Hoffman: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Let the Hickory Crawdads have their fancy-schmancy no-hitter. I’ll take Salem’s workmanlike combined no-walker, any day. Good work, boys, send that ball to Cooperstown.