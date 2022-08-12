Red Sox Minor Lines: A No-Hitter!

Worcester, L 4-1
Casas, 1B: 1-3, 2B, 1 K
Downs, SS: 0-3, 2 K
Almonte, RF: 1-4, HR, 1 K
Murphy: 6.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 5 GG, 5 K,
Norwood: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Familia: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Yikes, the Woo Sox are held to just two hits on the night in Scranton and/or Wilkes-Barre. The most productive hitter on the night is a 33-year-old. The best pitcher is 32. This isn’t exactly how Minor Lines are supposed to work.
Portland, W 6-5
Rafaela, CF-SS: 2-4, HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, CS
Koss, SS-2B: 2-4, 1 K
Marrero, C: 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 K
Wilson, RF: 1-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI
Van Belle: 6 IP, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 1 HR
Gomez: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Gettys: 1 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K
Ceddanne’s superpowers include the ability to rescue an otherwise boring minor league day. This one was a shot against the Giants #1 pitching prospect:
Ceddanne Rafaela blasts this baseball 405ft over the Maine Monster and the Sea Dogs are on the board pic.twitter.com/EBJi7Zgwnu— Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 11, 2022
Greenville, L 4-0
Mayer, DH: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
Yorke, 2B: 0-4, 1 K
Jordan, 3B: 0-4 1 K
Kavadas, 1B: 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K
Olds: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
DiValerio: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR
Campbell: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
If you’re wondering why I chose to highlight four players who all went hitless instead of someone more productive, it was because the entire team went hitless.
Salem, W 10-1
Bonaci, SS: 1-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K
Paulino, 3B: 3-6, 2 R, 1 RBI, 3 K
Meredith, LF: 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB
Miller, 1B: 3-5, HR, 1 R, 5 RBI, 1 K
Encarnacion: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
Lucas: 2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Hoffman: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Let the Hickory Crawdads have their fancy-schmancy no-hitter. I’ll take Salem’s workmanlike combined no-walker, any day. Good work, boys, send that ball to Cooperstown.
