Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Starting Pitching

I personally think that the Red Sox should give Rafael Devers whatever he wants. A nine-figure deal? Done. A 30-year contract? Absolutely. The naming rights to Martha’s Vineyard? I guess the new hot vacation spot is Raffy’s Island. But not everyone agrees with me. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

But the Red Sox have other concerns, at least more immediate ones, particularly when it comes to getting the final out of an inning from their pitchers. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

What the Red Sox decide to do when it comes to starting pitching in 2023 has to be another concern. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

There just aren’t a lot of easy answers when it comes to that part of the roster. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

If they’d like to try to fix their starting pitching woes (or anything else) via free agency, here are some of the best guys who will be available this winter. (Jim Bowden; The Athletic)

As the Red Sox’s big free agent signee this past winter, Trevor Story has had an up and down journey with the squad. After hurting one of his hands, it’s been more on the down side, but how did he get hurt to begin with? (Ryan Gilbert; WEEI/Audacy)