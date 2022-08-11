 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 113: Orioles at Red Sox, One Game Madness!

Here we go again

By Mike Carlucci
Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox September 25, 2003 Photo by J Rogash/Getty Images

Well, here we are. The Baltimore Orioles are in town and they have a lead on the Red Sox, who are in last place in the AL East. This team. Better than last place. They aren’t even trying to win.

Rich Hill have volunteered for bullpen duty as the ‘pen is stretched thin.

Game 113: Orioles at Red Sox

1 Cedric Mullins, CF Tommy Pham, LF
2 Adley Rutschman, C Rafael Devers, 3B
3 Anthony Santandar, LF Xander Bogaerts, SS
4 Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Alex Verdugo, RG
5 Terrin Vavra, DH J.D. Martinez, DH
6 Austin Hays, RF Eric Hosmer, 1B
7 Roughned Odor, 2B Christian Arroyo, 2B
8 Ramon Urias, 3B Kevin Plawecki, C
9 Jorge Mateo, SS Jarren Duran, CF
SP Dean Kremer, RHP Josh Winckowski, RHP

