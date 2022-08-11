The Red Seat Podcast: Why? But at the same time, how?

Welcome back to another episode of “The Red Seat” podcast. On today’s show we get you caught up on the Red Sox ranks across all of the major offensive, pitching, and defensive categories around the game. We then check in on the new wave of injuries to plague this club, yes, Chris Sale is hurt again. We also get you caught up on some players who are nearing return from injury.

In our main segment today we go position by position around the diamond to discuss whether or not Chaim Bloom, the players at that position, or some other factor is to blame for the performance at said position. This variation of the blame game is more specific and does not let underperforming players off the hook.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

