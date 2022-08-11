Happy Thursday. Another day, another loss. What can you say? The Yankees have slumped for a month but the Sox completely collapsed rather than make up ground. Next up: the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles who are (checks notes) currently holding a playoff spot while the Red Sox are in last. Tune in at 7:10 PM ET to see how they somehow lose this game or surprisingly win! Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 8/11: It is Thursday
Throwback to June, please
