Red Sox Minor Lines: Is Nick Yorke Back?

Worcester, L 3-2

Casas, 1B: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K Valdez, LF: 1-4, 2 K Fitzgerald, 3B: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K Downs, 2B: 0-4, 2 K

Keller: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Politi: 1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Shugart: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HR

Ok, looks like we really need to start talking about Brian Keller, here. He’s allowed just 5 earned runs in his last 33 innings, with 37 strikeouts over that span. He’s walking aa few more guys than you’d like right now, but control hasn’t been a major issue. He should get a shot.

Portland, W 1-0

Hernandez, CF: 1-2 Rafaela, SS: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K Abreu, RF: 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, SB Binelas, DH: 0-4, 3 K

Ward: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Danish: 1 IP, 0 ER, 9 BB 0 K Mosqueda: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Wallace: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Thaddeus Ward has made it back to Portland. His first appearance was rocky (5 walks in 3.1 innings pitched) but he managed to hold the opposition scoreless, and he kept that streak going last night.

Greenville, W 12-8

Yorke, 2B: 2-4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Mayer, SS: 1-5, 1 H, 1 RBI, 2 K Lugo, 3B: 1-4, HR 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, SB Kavadas, DH: 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K Jordan, 1B: 2-4, 2 R

Liu: 5 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR Zeferjahn: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Kwiatowski: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Scroggins: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Nick Yorke is 7-18 with 2 homers, a double, and just 3 strikeouts over the past four games. On the first Minor Lines I did, he had a decent little game and I wrote that he might be back on track. Not sure I was right back then, but being wrong has never stopped me before, so here it is again, folks: Nick Yorke is back.

Salem, L 7-6

Paulino, CF: 1-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K Bonaci, SS: 2-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Meidroth, 2B: 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, SF

Bastardo: 5 IP, 4 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 1 HR Cruz: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Loubier: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Troye: 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Salem’s box scores are looking a little empty following the promotions, but that’s an exciting little up-the-middle trio at the top of the order there.