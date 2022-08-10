Game 112: Braves at Red Sox

The Red Sox and Braves finish up their quick, two-game series tonight. After an 11-inning loss on Tuesday, Boston is looking to pick up and hold onto a lead tonight. Currently five games out of the third Wild Card spot in the AL, the Sox are still playing for something. Michael Wacha has tossed nine innings over two minor league rehab starts. Enrique Hernandez is making a rehab start with the Portland SeaDogs. So a little help could be on the way. With 35 of their final 50 games against AL East teams there’s still room to make up ground.

Nick Pivetta showed some life last time out against the Kansas City Royals going five innings, striking out 9, and allowing three runs. Despite his recent slump he’s still leading Boston pitchers in innings and strikeouts. Maybe he can pull off another run like he had earlier this year.

Christian Arroyo has been on fire since his return from the IL. He’s hit safely in 8 of the last 9 games going 15-44 with five extra base hits.

Eric Hosmer is out after fouling a ball off his leg last night. In his absence, Bobby Dalbec returns to the starting lineup. Dalbec has been heating up and went on a tear in the second half of 2021 as well...so maybe this is his time to shine.