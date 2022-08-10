Red Sox Minor Lines: A Massive Debut

Worcester, L 10-2

Hernandez, C: 1-2, 2 BB Downs, SS: 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K Mieses, DH: 0-4, 3 K

Santos: 1.2 IP, 8 H, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 HR Hartlieb: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Simpson: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Feltman: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 2 HR Kelly: 1 IP, 0 H, ) ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Ronaldo Hernandez walking twice in the same game? That’s what we call a Minor Lines Minor Miracle, folks.

Portland, W 5-4

Rafaela, CF: 1-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K Koss, 2B: 1-4, 2 RBI Hamilton, SS: 2-5, 3B, 2 R, SB Binelas, 3B: 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Wacha: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Hart: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 HR Gettys: 1.1 IP, 1 R 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Man, if you’re a rehabbing pitcher, how lucky must you feel when the schedule works out such that you get to go to Portland instead of Worcester? I bet Wacha spent the second half of the game just crushing lobster rolls and Allagash in the clubhouse. Probably already thinking of tweaking something else so he can come back next week and squeeze in a windjammer cruise before it gets too cold.

Greenville, W 6-5

Jordan, 3B: 3-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI Mayer, SS: 0-5, 1 K, 1 E (throw) Yorke, 2B: 2-5, 2B, 1 RBI Lugo, DH: 2-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 CS Kavadas, 1B: 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Drohan: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HR Arredondo: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Stock: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Webb: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Blaze Jordan took it personally that I wrote a post for Marcelo’s promotion and didn’t even mention him. The lesson: don’t get on Blaze Jordan’s bad side. For Drohan, that’s three straight starts of at least five innings with two or fewer earned runs.

Salem, W 5-3

Bonaci, 2B: 1-3, HR, 2 BB, CS Paulino, SS: 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K Meidroth, DH: 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Mejicano, 1B: 2-4, 1 R

Jackson: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 2 K De La Rosa: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Bautista: 2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR

Meidroth’s Salem debut wasn’t quite as impactful as Blaze Jordan’s, but that’s a nice start for the fourth-rounder. Meanwhile, Bonaci remains hot.