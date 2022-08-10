Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Rafael Devers, Jackie Bradley Jr.

When it’s all said and done, trading for Chris Sale will always be a good move by the Red Sox, but injury setback after injury setback mean the southpaw’s future production may never live up to his early days with the team. (Christopher L. Gasper; Boston Globe)

Even relatively safe leisure activities haven’t actually been safe for Sale, who will not pitch again in 2022 after breaking his wrist while riding a bike. (Nick Goss; NBC Sports Boston)

The Red Sox, particularly the front office, have to own up to the fact that they’ve been the primary culprit in the downward spiral of this season, even if blaming Sale’s injury and other mishaps is more convenient. (Steve Buckley; The Athletic)

Rafael Devers has been one of the very few bright spots this season. So where does he stand in the MVP race? Not great but not non-existent either. (Keagan Stiefel; NESN)

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic emptied her notebook, highlighting Tommy Pham’s first week with Boston and more. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

After being unceremoniously cut by the Red Sox, Jackie Bradley Jr. has a new place to play: Toronto. You can pencil in the JBJ revenge game for Aug. 23. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)