Red Sox at Astros: Pre-Deadline Lineups

As we creep within 24 hours of Tuesday's trade deadline, it's possible that the lineup today looks drastically different than the lineup tomorrow, which all looks drastically different than it did two months ago. The probability of a late scratch is as high today and tomorrow as it is on any day all year. For now, here are the probable lineups for Monday night's opener (8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN) of a three-game set in Houston between the Red Sox (51-52, Last AL East) and the Astros (67-36, 1st AL West).

Nathan Eovaldi enters what could be his final outing as a Red Sox with a record of 4-3 and a 4.43 ERA on the season. Since returning from the injured list, he has allowed 16 earned runs in 13 innings, over three starts. If this start is to showcase that he is healthy, let's hope that Eovaldi has better results than he did in his first start against Houston this year when he allowed five home runs and nine runs total (six earned) over 1 2/3 innings at Fenway Park.

The Astros will counter with Luis Garcia (8-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.08 WHIP in 18 starts). Boston saw a lot of Garcia in last year's playoffs, in two considerably different outings, and he took the loss in his one start against Boston earlier this year, allowing three earned runs in four innings. Garcia has a deep repertoire of pitches, featuring a 94.1 mph fastball (44% usage), and a cutter (31%) mainly against righties, allowing only a .149 BA against this year. He uses the changeup (10%) and curveball (9%) more frequently against left-handed hitters and throws an occasional slider.

Rumored trade candidates J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez are both in the initial lineup for the Red Sox. The Astros have reportedly dealt for 1B/OF Trey Mancini from Baltimore, who could be seen later on in this series.