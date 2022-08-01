Red Sox Minor Lines: Casas And Mata Go Deep

Worcester, W 4-1

Casas, 1B: 1-4, HR, R, RBI Grullon, C: 2-4, HR, 1 R, 2 RBI Mieses, RF: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 SB Downs, SS: 0-4, 3 K

Politi: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Feltman: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Norwood: 2 IP, 1H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Shugart: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K German: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

I’m pretty sure Casas’s homer landed in Niagara Falls (the fun, casino-filled Canadian side, not the boring American one). Look at this beauty:

Casas with a homer off the damn roof pic.twitter.com/ANzWUl2lVW — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 31, 2022

Portland, L 5-3

Rafaela, CF: 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K Northcut, 3B: 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 K Koss, 2B: 2-4, 2 2B, Hamilton, SS: 2-4, 2 SB

Mata: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 3 HR Hart: 2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Ceddanne has now walked in three straight games. Is he the baseball equivalent of an AI bot, slowly teaching himself new offensive skills? On the pitching side, we’ll focus on the positives (Mata going six innings for the first time all season) rather than the negatives, (allowing a season-high 3 homers).

Greenville, W 7-6

Yorke, 2B: 1-5, 3B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K Kavadas, 1B: 0-4, 3 K Decker, RF: 3-3, HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI McDonough, CF: 3-4 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS Howlett, 3B: 1-3, HR, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Uberstine: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER. 3 BB, 6 K, 1 HR DiValerio: 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Stock: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Webb: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

That’s four hits in his last three games for Yorke. Is he finally heating up?

Salem, PPD