Red Sox Minor Lines: Casas And Mata Go Deep

Homers for a couple of power hitters, Ceddane keeps walking, Mata’s longest outing of the season

By Dan Secatore
Worcester, W 4-1

Casas, 1B: 1-4, HR, R, RBI

Grullon, C: 2-4, HR, 1 R, 2 RBI

Mieses, RF: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 SB

Downs, SS: 0-4, 3 K

Politi: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Feltman: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Norwood: 2 IP, 1H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Shugart: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

German: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

I’m pretty sure Casas’s homer landed in Niagara Falls (the fun, casino-filled Canadian side, not the boring American one). Look at this beauty:

Portland, L 5-3

Rafaela, CF: 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Northcut, 3B: 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 K

Koss, 2B: 2-4, 2 2B,

Hamilton, SS: 2-4, 2 SB

Mata: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 3 HR

Hart: 2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Ceddanne has now walked in three straight games. Is he the baseball equivalent of an AI bot, slowly teaching himself new offensive skills? On the pitching side, we’ll focus on the positives (Mata going six innings for the first time all season) rather than the negatives, (allowing a season-high 3 homers).

Greenville, W 7-6

Yorke, 2B: 1-5, 3B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Kavadas, 1B: 0-4, 3 K

Decker, RF: 3-3, HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI

McDonough, CF: 3-4 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS

Howlett, 3B: 1-3, HR, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Uberstine: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER. 3 BB, 6 K, 1 HR

DiValerio: 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Stock: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Webb: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

That’s four hits in his last three games for Yorke. Is he finally heating up?

Salem, PPD

