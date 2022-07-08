Yankees at Red Sox Lineups: Game Two

Game two of the four-game set between the Yankees and Red Sox at Fenway continues this evening (7:10 p.m. ET, NESN, Amazon Prime). The Yankees took the opener on Thursday, 6-5.

The Yankees (60-23, 1st AL East) send left-hander Nestor Cortes to the mound, who enters the game with a 7-3 record, 2.44 ERA, and 0.95 WHIP in 15 starts this season. Cortes is 5th in the league ERA, 3rd in WHIP, and 7th in K/9. His mustache rivals Dylan Cease and Spencer Strider for top three in the game, as well. After missing last night’s game with lower-body soreness, Aaron Judge returns to hit second in the lineup.

The Red Sox (45-38, 3rd AL East) enter the game having lost seven of their last ten and have lost all eight of their series against AL East opponents this season. They’ll counter with Connor Seabold, who is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA over 8 2⁄ 3 innings in two starts this season. Seabold was called up from Triple-A and Michael Wacha was placed on the 15-Day IL with right shoulder inflammation. 80% of the Red Sox rotation is now officially on the injured list in the midst of a 14-game stretch against the two teams ahead of Boston in the AL East. Boston counters Cortes with seven right-handers in the lineup this evening. RHB are hitting .212/.261/.379 vs. Cortes, while LHB slash an ungodly .116/.156/.186.

Here are the lineups: