On Deck Podcast: Testing the Rotation Depth

On Episode 32, Shelly Verougstraete and Bob Osgood welcomed fellow Over the Monster writer and podcaster Jake Devereaux to the show.

We opened the show talking about Brayan Bello’s debut on Wednesday at Fenway against the Rays, before discussing if and when we think Bello could transition to the bullpen later this season. With Bello, Josh Winckowski, Connor Seabold, and Kutter Crawford all in the rotation, we commend Chaim Bloom for the pitching depth, while wishing it wasn’t happening all at the same time.

Pitchers Bryan Mata and Thaddeus Ward are rehabbing from Tommy John and Darwinzon Hernandez returned this week from a meniscus injury. There were also quite a few promotions in June, including Brandon Walter (AAA), Chris Murphy (AAA), Ceddanne Rafaela (AA), Alex Binelas (AA), Nathan Hickey (high-A), and Niko Kavadas (high-A).

The Worcester Red Sox have several interesting players who could fill various roles if injury or ineffectiveness calls later in 2022. Catchers Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez have been on fire for nearly two months. There may be more long-term answers at catcher within the Sox system than we thought in May. Jeter Downs has shown improvements, specifically with his K-rate over the last month. Christin Stewart, a former top Tigers prospect, has cranked 15 home runs as a 28-year-old at AAA, and relievers Kaleb Ort, Eduard Bazardo, Frank German, and Zack Kelly could all be worth a look in this less than stellar Boston bullpen.

We end the show discussing Niko Kavadas, Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Blaze Jordan, who have all had excellent first halves at their various levels of the system.

Thank you for listening