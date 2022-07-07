 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 83 Gamethread: Yankees at Red Sox

Let’s reverse the last three series

By Mike Carlucci
Rafael Devers is back, Aaron Judge is riding the pine. Hopefully he’s out all four games, right? Let’s see if he rookie can knock Cole off his high horse. Anyway, it’s time for Red Sox and Yankees.

1 Jarren Duran, CF DJ LeMahieu, 1B
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Gleyber Torres, 2B
3 J.D. Martinez, DH Matt Carpenter, DH
4 Xander Bogaerts, SS Giancarlo Stanton, LF
5 Alex Verdugo, LF Josh Donaldson, 3B
6 Trevor Story, 2B Aaron Hick, CF
7 Franchy Cordero, 1B Jose Trevino, C
8 Jackie Bradley, Jr. , RF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS
9 Kevin Plawecki, C Joey Gallo, RF
SP Josh Winckowski, RHP Garrit Cole, RHP

