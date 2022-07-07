Game 83 Gamethread: Yankees at Red Sox

Rafael Devers is back, Aaron Judge is riding the pine. Hopefully he’s out all four games, right? Let’s see if he rookie can knock Cole off his high horse. Anyway, it’s time for Red Sox and Yankees.

Game 83: Yankees at Red Sox Lineup spot Red Sox Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays 1 Jarren Duran, CF DJ LeMahieu, 1B 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Gleyber Torres, 2B 3 J.D. Martinez, DH Matt Carpenter, DH 4 Xander Bogaerts, SS Giancarlo Stanton, LF 5 Alex Verdugo, LF Josh Donaldson, 3B 6 Trevor Story, 2B Aaron Hick, CF 7 Franchy Cordero, 1B Jose Trevino, C 8 Jackie Bradley, Jr. , RF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 9 Kevin Plawecki, C Joey Gallo, RF SP Josh Winckowski, RHP Garrit Cole, RHP