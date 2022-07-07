OTM Open Thread 7/7: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! Breyan Bello day wasn’t quite up to the expectations that were placed upon him. But for a first major league start, with a few defensive miscues leading to a bit of the damage, it wasn’t bad. He’ll be back. And probably a lot better. The disappointing part of winning just 1 game in each of the last three series (including against the Cubs somehow) is that the Sox are welcoming the New York Yankees and their home run giant named Aaron Judge to town for a four-game set. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want, hope for offense, and be good to one another.