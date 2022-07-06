Game 82 Gamethread: Rays at Red Sox

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls: welcome to Fenway Park! The Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are back in action tonight with a few big statements: Brayan Bello has been called up from the Worcester Woo Sox and Raphael Devers remains out of the lineup. According to Alex Cora, Devers is just a little banged up wiht some soreness in his back and mahstring. He’s apparently available to pinch hit so hopefully he’s back there tomorrow as the series with the New York Yankees begins.

Game 82: Rays at Red Sox Lineup spot Red Sox Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays 1 Jarren Duran, CF Josh Loew, RF 2 Christian Vázquez, C Yandy Diaz, DH 3 J.D. Martinez, DH Wander Franco, SS 4 Xander Bogaerts, SS Ji-Man Choi, 1B 5 Alex Verdugo, LF Randy Arozarena, LF 6 Trevor Story, 2B Taylor Wells,3B 7 Franchy Cordero, 1B Kevin Kiermaier, CF 8 Christian Arroyo, 3B Francisco Mejia, C 9 Jackie Bradley, Jr. , RF Vidal Brujan, 2B SP Brayan Bello, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP