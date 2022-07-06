Today in Red Sox history: July 6

Today in OTM History

2015: MLB All-Star Game 2015: Boston’s Brock Holt named to AL team, Xander Bogaerts in the Final Vote; Remember when Brock Holt \o/ was the lone All-Star Game from the Boston Red Sox?

2018: Red Sox 10, Royals 5: Domination in Kansas City; Swap out the Royals for the Tampa Bay Rays and Kauffman Stadium for Fenway Park and this would be a nice story for tonight. Especially if Bello didn't give up those five runs.

2020: Red Sox schedule for 2020 released; The season we though wouldn’t exist and was, for the Sox, not memorable, started coming into focus two years ago.

2021: Red Sox draft profile: Marcelo Mayer; And today, per the excellent Sox Prospects, he’s number one in the system.

Today in Red Sox History

2008:

In the ninth inning of a tied game at Yankee Stadium, Manny Ramirez, appearing as a pinch-hitter, upsets the citizens of Red Sox Nation when he strikes out on three consecutive fastballs thrown by Mariano Rivera without swinging the bat. Citing knee pains, proven baseless by MRIs ordered by the team’s management, Boston’s disgruntled outfielder had asked to be left off the starting lineup for the critical series with New York.

The end was near.

1995:

Digging deep for history.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Today we can wish a happy birthday to Andrew Benintendi, Lance Clemons, and Steve O’neill.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.