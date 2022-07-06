The Red Seat Podcast: Here Comes Bello

What a lovely day to be alive. The birds are chirping, the sun is sort of shining, and Brayan Bello is making his major league debut! On today’s show we get you caught up on what happened in the Cubs series, how the Rays series is going, and what is going on with the rotation.

The Red Sox rotation is mired with injuries to Rich Hill, Michael Wacha, Garrett Whitlock, and Nathan Eovaldi. It appears Wacha may miss an IL stint, but Whitlock is going back to the pen when he’s ready and Eovaldi is still not ready to return. The good news is that help is coming. Chris Sale is making his final rehab start at Worcester, today, and the team is brining up Bello to make his debut. Keaton and I break down how the rotation should shake out the rest of the season once guys get healthy.

We discuss what our confidence level is in Sale and whether or not Bello should stay up or be sent down after making this start. In addition to this we hit on what is going on with the bullpen and how concerned should we be about J.D. Martinez’s struggles at the plate.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

