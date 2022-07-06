OTM Open Thread 7/6: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! Nick Pivetta had his worst start in a while against the Tampa Bay Rays and they doubled up the Red Sox 8-4 last night, with a four-run sixth inning providing the difference. After the game, Hansel Robles was designated for assignment, clearing space for Brayan Bello to join the team! It might only be a spot start tonight (7:10 PM ET) but with Michael Wacha experieincing a dead arm and Sale, Eovaldi, and Whitlock all close but not active yet, could turn into more. Talk about what you want, root for a big debut, and be good to one another.