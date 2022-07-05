Game 81 Gamethread: Rays at Red Sox

Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers get the night off. Can the Nick Pivetta hold down the fort against the Tampa Bay Rays?

Game 81 vs Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays 1 Jarren Duran, CF Yandy Diaz, 3B 2 Rob Refsnyder, LF Harold Ramirez, DH 3 J.D. Martinez, DH Wander Franco, SS 4 Xander Bogaerts, SS Isaac Paredes, 1B 5 Christian Vázquez, C Kevin Kiermaier, CF 6 Trevor Story, 2B Randy Arozarena, LF 7 Franchy Cordero, RF Taylor Wells, 2B 8 Christian Arroyo, 3B Rene Pinto, C 9 Bobby Dalbec, 1B Josh Loew, RF SP Nick Pivetta, RHP Jeffery Springs, LHP