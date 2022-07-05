Game 81 Gamethread: Rays at Red Sox

Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers get the night off. Can the Nick Pivetta hold down the fort against the Tampa Bay Rays?
Game 81 vs Rays
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rays
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rays
|1
|Jarren Duran, CF
|Yandy Diaz, 3B
|2
|Rob Refsnyder, LF
|Harold Ramirez, DH
|3
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Wander Franco, SS
|4
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|Isaac Paredes, 1B
|5
|Christian Vázquez, C
|Kevin Kiermaier, CF
|6
|Trevor Story, 2B
|Randy Arozarena, LF
|7
|Franchy Cordero, RF
|Taylor Wells, 2B
|8
|Christian Arroyo, 3B
|Rene Pinto, C
|9
|Bobby Dalbec, 1B
|Josh Loew, RF
|SP
|Nick Pivetta, RHP
|Jeffery Springs, LHP
