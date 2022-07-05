 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Red Sox celebrated “Bobby Bonilla Day”

With some old and new names

By Mike Carlucci
Detroit Tigers Vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

There’s one baseball holiday like no other: Bobby Bonilla Day. Because the New York Mets were, let’s say, not savvy investors, they cooked up up a scheme top pay Bobby Bonilla a little bit of money for a long time rather than $5.9 million for the year 2000. Yes, the year 2000. And every July 1 since 2011 (through 2035) the former Met gets a check for $1,193,248.20.

Thus a holiday was born.

But it’s not really a day only for Bonilla. The less fun sounding name is “deferred payment day” and the Red Sox have a few players still getting paid.

Chris Sale is pitching for the Worcerster Red Sox on Wednesday but he’ll be on the payroll until 2039 or 2040!

The Laser Show will never truly leave Boston’s heart and memory but he’ll hear from HR through 2028.

Manny will be Manny for many years to come.

This one is definitely small potatoes in the baseball salary world but Kiké Hernández will extend his ties to the team long after he’s moved on and retired.

With the Mets in first place and the ownership that handed out the original Bobby Bonilla deal gone, even they get to have a little fun every year now.

