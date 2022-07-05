The Red Sox celebrated “Bobby Bonilla Day”

There’s one baseball holiday like no other: Bobby Bonilla Day. Because the New York Mets were, let’s say, not savvy investors, they cooked up up a scheme top pay Bobby Bonilla a little bit of money for a long time rather than $5.9 million for the year 2000. Yes, the year 2000. And every July 1 since 2011 (through 2035) the former Met gets a check for $1,193,248.20.

Thus a holiday was born.

But it’s not really a day only for Bonilla. The less fun sounding name is “deferred payment day” and the Red Sox have a few players still getting paid.

Chris Sale agreed to receive $50 million in deferred payments from the Red Sox. He will receive $10 million annually on June 30th from 2035-2039 and if club exercises 2025 option, $5 million is deferred until 6/30/2040. — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) July 1, 2022

Chris Sale is pitching for the Worcerster Red Sox on Wednesday but he’ll be on the payroll until 2039 or 2040!

When the Red Sox gave Dustin Pedroia an extension in 2013, they agreed to $18 million in deferred payments, $2 million every year in 2021-2024, and $2.5 million every year in 2025-2028. — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) July 1, 2022

The Laser Show will never truly leave Boston’s heart and memory but he’ll hear from HR through 2028.

The Red Sox started their deferred payments to Manny Ramirez in 2011 at $1,968,677. He will receive $$2,023,498 today and payments continue through 2026 at 2.5% interest. — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) July 1, 2022

Manny will be Manny for many years to come.

When the Red Sox signed Enrique Hernandez they agreed to defer a portion of his salary. $1.5M of 2021 salary deferred with $250,000 equal payments paid 2027-2032 and $1M of 2022 salary deferred paid at $250,000 each of 2033-2036. — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) July 1, 2022

This one is definitely small potatoes in the baseball salary world but Kiké Hernández will extend his ties to the team long after he’s moved on and retired.

With the Mets in first place and the ownership that handed out the original Bobby Bonilla deal gone, even they get to have a little fun every year now.