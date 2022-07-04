OTM Open Thread 7/4: It is Monday

Happy Monday! After nearly being swept in Chicago the Red Sox pulled off some magic to win a game. For the next 14 days the team looks to declare its independence from the AL East as it’s all Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees for two weeks. This stretch could be very consequential on the rest of the year. The drama kicks off at 1:35 PM ET. Talk about what you want, hold your dog during fireworks, and be good to one another.