OTM Open Thread 7/31: It is Sunday

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Happy Sunday. Once again the Red Sox will try to avoid the sweep. Is this it for J.D. Martinez? Will August be a second June? It's Red Sox and Brewers for the series finale at 1:35 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
