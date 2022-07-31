 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 7/31: It is Sunday

Deadline nears

By Mike Carlucci
Milwaukee Brewers v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Happy Sunday. Once again the Red Sox will try to avoid the sweep. Is this it for J.D. Martinez? Will August be a second June? It’s Red Sox and Brewers for the series finale at 1:35 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

