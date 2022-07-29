Red Sox Minor Lines: Rehab Day!

Worcester, W 3-1

Casas, 1B: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K Mieses, RF: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 K Hernandez, C: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Keller: 5 IP, 3 H 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Hartlieb: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Politi: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K German: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER 1 BB, 2 K

Brian Keller is on some kind of run, only allowing seven earned runs in his last 39.1 innings dating back to May. Now, I’m not saying that every minor league pitcher we poach from the Yankees is going to turn into an MLB All-Star quality player like Garrett Whitlock, but . . . actually, why wouldn’t I say that? Why wouldn’t I chose to live in a world of hope and sunshine and flowers if I have the option to do so? Isn’t that what we all should aim for? A perfect world that exists in our heads if not in the physical space we occupy? So there you go: Brian Keller is going to turn into an MLB All-Star quality pitcher like Garrett Whitlock. Glad we’re all in agreement.

Portland, W 10-5

Rafaela, CF: 2-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Koss, 3B/2B: 3-5, 2B, 2 R Arroyo, 2B: 1-3, 1 RBI Dearden, LF: 2-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Hill: 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 HR Barnes: 1 IP 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K Santos: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 K 2 HR Wallace: 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB Nail: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Rich Hill, Matt Barnes, and Christian Arroyo in the same game? That must have been one hell of a postgame spread in the Portland clubhouse. Ceddanne and Koss deserve nothing less, frankly.

Greenville, W 6-5

Kavadas, DH: 4-4, HR, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 BB Sikes, CF: 3-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB Lugo, 2B: 1-5, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB

Drohan: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 2 HR Kwiatkowski: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 K Cobb: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB 0 K Scroggins: 1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

So, Niko had a nice little night, huh? It gets better: that home run was a walk-off:

NIKO NUKE FOR THE WIN!!!



Boston Red Sox prospect Niko Kavadas with a two-run shot (10th in High-A and 24th in total) to walk it off for Greenville!



He also went 4-for-4 with a walk in the game. pic.twitter.com/1q1Y8jx4bc — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) July 29, 2022

Salem, L 8-3

Bonaci, 3B: 1-3, 3 RBI, 1 K, 1 E Mayer, SS: 0-2 1 BB Paulino: 1-4, 1 R Jordan, DH: 0-4, 2 K Meredith, LF: 2-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Bastardo: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HR Bautista: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Loubier: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Bonaci hit the ball hard all night, continuing the best offensive stretch of his young life, but that’s just about the only bright spot for Salem down in CivilWarLand.