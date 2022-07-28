Red Sox Minor Lines: Bonaci Ball

Worcester, L 7-2

Casas, 1B: 0-4, 1 K Wong, C: 1-4, 2 K Sogard, 2B: 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI Hernandez, DH: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K

Groome: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HR Norwood: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Shugart: 0.2, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Feltman: 0.1 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

To any and all top prospects who play first base and might be reading this: not sure whether you caught the Sox game last night, but it might be a pretty good time to show that you’re ready for the big leagues!

Portland, W 9-4

Rafaela, CF: 2-5, 2 R, 2 SB, 1 K Koss, 2B: 2-5, 2 R, 2 SB, 2 RBI, 1 K Northcut, 3B: 1-5, 1 HR Arroyo, DH: 1-1, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB

Kennedy: 5 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR Hart: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Fernandez: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Rich Hill was supposed to start this game but was bumped back a day (given all the good karma the Red Sox have right now, I’m sure it’s nothing to worry about). Starting pitching aside, though, there’s great news all over this box score. Northcut hit is first AA dong, Arroyo appears to be rust-free, and Ceddanne, not content with merely embarrassing opposition on the base paths, also did this:

Tired of the Boston Red Sox playing miserable defense?



Here’s prospect Ceddanne Rafaela making a sliding catch look effortless. pic.twitter.com/pmTaRoy2QD — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) July 27, 2022

Salem, W 6-2

Bonaci, 2B: 3-4, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 K Paulino, CF: 3-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI Diaz, C: 2-3, 2B, 3B, 1 RBI, 1 K Miller, 1B: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K Mayer, SS: 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K

Jackson: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HR Guerrero: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Salem, W 9-3 (continued from Tuesday)

Bonaci, 2B: 3-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 7 RBI, 1 BB, CS, PO Paulino, 3B: 2-4, 3 R, 1 BB Mayer, SS: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 E (throw) Jordan, 1B: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 K

Gonzalez: 4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K De La Rosa: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Cepeda: 2 IP, 1 H 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Suero: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Wow, Brainer - you really made two outs on the base paths yesterday? Awful. Pathetic. That’s probably all anyone’s going to be talking about today. Just try and shake things off, buddy, you’ll get ‘em next time.

Greenville: L 3-1

Yorke, DH: 0-4, 2 K, 1 GIDP Kavadas, 1B: 0-4, 2 K Jimenez, CF: 1-4, 1 R, 1 K, 1 Outfield Assist (at home) McDonough, SS: 1-4, 2B

Zeferjahn: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HR DiValerio: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB Stock: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Webb: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Uggh, so I guess Nick Yorke didn’t get things going yesterday after all. Rough day all around in Greenville.

Player of the Day: Come on, now, is that a serious question?