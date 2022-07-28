Happy Thursday. Bobby Dalbec had himself a day last night but his success at the plate couldn’t overcome three errors from Franchy Cordero. And speaking of Cordero, Andrew Benintendi is now a New York Yankee! Everything’s coming up Millhouse. The bats were alive last night so maybe the split is possible tonight. Kutter Crawford takes the ball at 7:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want, think about first base, and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 7/28: It is Thursday
Play for the split
