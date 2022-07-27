OTM Open Thread 7/27: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Kids are not eating free today. In another painful loss, the Cleveland Guardians’ gambit of an opener with an ERA of about 5 turned into a blowout. Devers is out for the foreseeable future, J.D. might need to kick off a little rust, Trevor Story is...getting close? And the young pitchers are getting MLB experience. So maybe there’s some upside in adjusting to the level in the second half. But is this all enough to convince management that it’s not time to blow up for a lengthy rebuild? Talk about what you want, say your player goodbyes(?), and be good to one another.

Imagine a world in which this had been the first 3+ weeks of the season instead of July 3-26. pic.twitter.com/dSr4vFDJir — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) July 27, 2022