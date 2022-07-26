Here we go, two in a row?
Game 98: Guardians at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Guardians
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Guardians
|Red Sox
|1
|Steven Kwan, LF
|Rob Refsnyder, DH
|2
|Amed Rosario, SS
|Alex Verdugo, LF
|3
|Jose Ramires, 3B
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|4
|Josh Naylor, DH
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|5
|Owen Miller, 1B
|Christian Vazquez, 1B
|6
|Andres Gimenez, 2B
|Kevin Plawecki, C
|7
|Nolan Jones, RF
|Yolmer Sanchez, 2B
|8
|Austin Hedges, C
|Bobby Dalbec, 3B
|9
|Myles Straw, CF
|Jaylin Davis, CF
|SP
|Bryan Shaw, RHP
|Josh Winckowski, RHP
