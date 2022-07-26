 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 98: Guardians at Red Sox

Another win, please

By Mike Carlucci
Cleveland Guardians Vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Here we go, two in a row?

Lineup spot Guardians Red Sox
1 Steven Kwan, LF Rob Refsnyder, DH
2 Amed Rosario, SS Alex Verdugo, LF
3 Jose Ramires, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS
4 Josh Naylor, DH J.D. Martinez, DH
5 Owen Miller, 1B Christian Vazquez, 1B
6 Andres Gimenez, 2B Kevin Plawecki, C
7 Nolan Jones, RF Yolmer Sanchez, 2B
8 Austin Hedges, C Bobby Dalbec, 3B
9 Myles Straw, CF Jaylin Davis, CF
SP Bryan Shaw, RHP Josh Winckowski, RHP

