The Red Seat Podcast: Serving Up Blame Pie

On this episode of “The Red Seat” podcast Keaton and I discuss our biggest takeaways from this miserable July. Who are the key figures that are struggling? What changes can be made to improve things moving forward?

We also attempt to place the blame where it belongs by dividing 100% of the blame pie for this season four ways: Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora, The Players, and Ownership. There is plenty of blame to go around.

We discuss David Ortiz’s Hall of Fame induction and talk about our favorite Ortiz moments. Where does he fit in our all-time pantheon of Boston athletes? Then we get to a very cryptic tweet that hints at some disarray in the front office.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

We hope you enjoyed the show and if you did, make sure you subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Podcast, Spotify, or Stitcher. Also give the show a review. Five star reviews help us get in more ears and grow the show. Be sure to also follow us on Twitter. You can find Keaton @TheSpokenKeats, and you can find me @DevJake. Thanks for listening!