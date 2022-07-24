Game 96: Blue Jays at Red Sox, can they stop the bleeding?

The last time the Red Sox were at .500 was June 5th, as part of their climb to respectability. As the team plummets in the standings .500 is in reach yet again should they lose their fifth game in a row, tying their longest losing streak of the 2022 season,

Brayan Bello will try to hold the Blue Jays offense to few enough runs that the Red Sox can outscore them.

The Baltimore Orioles are at .500 entering this game. If the Sox lose and Orioles win the Red Sox drop to .500 and last place in the AL East. What happened to the team from June?