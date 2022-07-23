Game 95: Blue Jays at Red Sox

One day after the Red Sox played their worst game in a century the lineup is…curious…with Christian Vazquez, Xander Bogaerts, and Alex Verdugo representing, essentially, the talent. No Rafael Devers. No J.D. Martinez. Of course, due to the injury, no Trevor Story. The Sox that looked so good in June are hard to find these days.

Which way are Alex Cora and Chaim Bloom going steer the ship? Tank for a draft pick? Acquire a few pieces that, with the natural turnaround of a few guys slumping, will power Boston through October?