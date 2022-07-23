 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 95: Blue Jays at Red Sox

Yup, that’s the lineup

By Mike Carlucci
(Boston, MA, 07/29/15) A young fan holds the Dominican flag in his mouth as former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is honored with his number being retired before the MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday, July 29, 2015 Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

One day after the Red Sox played their worst game in a century the lineup is…curious…with Christian Vazquez, Xander Bogaerts, and Alex Verdugo representing, essentially, the talent. No Rafael Devers. No J.D. Martinez. Of course, due to the injury, no Trevor Story. The Sox that looked so good in June are hard to find these days.

Which way are Alex Cora and Chaim Bloom going steer the ship? Tank for a draft pick? Acquire a few pieces that, with the natural turnaround of a few guys slumping, will power Boston through October?

Lineup spot Blue Jays Red Sox
Lineup spot Blue Jays Red Sox
1 George Springer, CF Jarren Duran, CF
2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., DH Christan Vazquez, 1B
3 Alejandro Kirk, C Alex Verdugo, LF
4 Bo Bichette, SS Xander Bogaerts, SS
5 Teoscar Hernandez, RF Franchy Cordero, DH
6 Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B
7 Matt Chapman, 3B Jackie Bradley, Jr. , RF
8 Santiago espinal, 2B Yolmer Sanchez, 2B
9 Calvin Biggio, 1B Jeter Downs, 3B
SP Alex Manoah, RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

