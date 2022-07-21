Happy Thursday! The Red Sox are still off but there’s some baseball being played - don’t forget to set your fantasy teams. The Texas Rangers take on the Miami Marlins at 1:10 PM ET while the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros is a Battle of the Disliked Teams (with a second game at 6:40 PM ET). There’s a second doubleheader today as well with the Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics playing at 3:37 PM ET and then right after in classic single-admission fun style. The night concluded with another rivalry: San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:09 PM ET. Talk about what you want, get ready for the Blue Jays, and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 7/21: It is Thursday
Second half but no Sox yet
