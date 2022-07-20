 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 7/20: It is Wednesday

A true break

By Mike Carlucci
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday! The American League showed once again it’s better than the National League (uhh in a random exhibition) and a number of AL East players were key to the game. For better or worse we’re now in the second half. The trade deadline is weeks away. And the Red Sox have more AL East games coming up. If Chaim Bloom calls you for advice what do you suggest? Talk about what you want, stay cool, and be good to one another.

