Happy Saturday. Another loss, another bullpen meltdown. Rich Hill getting hurt mid-game obviously wasn’t ideal but once again Alex Cora was left without a guy he could go to without fear. And it cost a win that was well in hand. The Red Sox and Cubs will try again tonight at 7:15 PM ET. It’s a FOX broadcast so no O’Brien or Youk. Talk about what you want, provide relief, and be good to one another.