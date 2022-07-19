Filed under: 2022 MLB All-Star Game open thread Play ball By Mike Carlucci@mikecarlucci Jul 19, 2022, 7:53pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 MLB All-Star Game open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images Here we go; it’s game time! Let’s hope for some big contributions from Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez. More From Over the Monster The Red Seat Podcast: Buyers or Sellers? How to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game OTM Open Thread 7/19: It is Tuesday 2022 Home Run Derby Thread Red Sox 2022 MLB Draft: Day 1 OTM Open Thread 7/18: It is Monday Loading comments...
