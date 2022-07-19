 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 MLB All-Star Game open thread

Play ball

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Here we go; it’s game time! Let’s hope for some big contributions from Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...